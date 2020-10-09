 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary tests positive for COVID-19

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The mayor of Waterbury and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, the city reported Thursday.

Mayor Neil O’Leary and his wife are quarantining in their home, the mayor’s Chief of Staff Mackenzie Demac told News 8. He says the mayor is continuing to work remotely at this time.

This comes only days after Police Chief Fernando C. Spagnolo and one of the mayor’s aids also tested positive.

RELATED: Police Chief and mayor’s aide among COVID cases in Waterbury uptick, causing more people to get tested

Virus cases in the city have been on the rise lately, with schools in the city reporting new cases in their education communities several times a week.

Since the police chief’s positive test, free virus testing site lines have grown.

There is also an uptick in virus cases in minority communities and a large number of those individuals are not going to testing sites. The city is working with church leaders in the city to get the word out about the benefit of getting tested for the virus.

RELATED: Waterbury puts plan in place to boost minority COVID-19 testing following recent rise in cases

“Mayor O’Leary is reminding all Waterbury residents to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19. This includes: -consistent mask use-good hygiene-social distancing -frequent testing (Even if you don’t have symptoms!)-Stay home and stay safe if you have symptoms or have tested positive,” Demac added.

For information on where residents can obtain free walk-up & drive-up testing in Waterbury without a doctor’s order & without symptoms, see:  https://www.waterburyct.org/qcontent/NewsFeed.aspx?FeedID=3526&fbclid=IwAR3_t-Ku-Lv8RTAuxNfd5DkkhTzfPhh3N-scJ4AGF6N6rLC1Uc5JGZQTccE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

10-year-old from CT selected as Scholastic Kid Reporter

News /

Waterbury Youth Council Candidates Forum

News /

Residents, staff of Mary Wade in New Haven raise over $1,000 during Alzheimer's mini-walk

News /

New Haven PD: Man arrested for home invasion, triple stabbing incident Wednesday night

News /

Wolcott police identify man shot and killed early Thursday morning

News /

Waterbury police investigating shooting, car crash that killed 27-year-old man

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss