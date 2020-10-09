Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary tests positive for COVID-19

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The mayor of Waterbury and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, the city reported Thursday.

Mayor Neil O’Leary and his wife are quarantining in their home, the mayor’s Chief of Staff Mackenzie Demac told News 8. He says the mayor is continuing to work remotely at this time.

This comes only days after Police Chief Fernando C. Spagnolo and one of the mayor’s aids also tested positive.

Virus cases in the city have been on the rise lately, with schools in the city reporting new cases in their education communities several times a week.

Since the police chief’s positive test, free virus testing site lines have grown.

There is also an uptick in virus cases in minority communities and a large number of those individuals are not going to testing sites. The city is working with church leaders in the city to get the word out about the benefit of getting tested for the virus.

“Mayor O’Leary is reminding all Waterbury residents to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19. This includes: -consistent mask use-good hygiene-social distancing -frequent testing (Even if you don’t have symptoms!)-Stay home and stay safe if you have symptoms or have tested positive,” Demac added.

For information on where residents can obtain free walk-up & drive-up testing in Waterbury without a doctor’s order & without symptoms, see: https://www.waterburyct.org/qcontent/NewsFeed.aspx?FeedID=3526&fbclid=IwAR3_t-Ku-Lv8RTAuxNfd5DkkhTzfPhh3N-scJ4AGF6N6rLC1Uc5JGZQTccE