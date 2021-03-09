Waterbury Mayor O’Leary delivers 2021 State of the City Address virtually amid pandemic

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It was an historic State of the City Address hosted by The Waterbury Regional Chamber on Tuesday. It was delivered virtually for the first time ever as a precaution against the further spread of COVID-19.

The pandemic dominated the address as Mayor Neil O’Leary elaborated on the city’s response to the crisis. Before he spelled all of that out, the address began on an emotional note as the mayor paid tribute to the hundreds of people from Waterbury who’ve died because of the virus.

“I’d like to take a moment to recognize the 343 Waterbury residents who have passed away this year due to COVID-19,” the mayor said. During his address, a big screen flashed all of their names.

“So many of us have lost family members and friends to this awful pandemic and I want to take this opportunity to honor their memory,” the mayor said.

Mayor O’Leary also using a good portion of his address to talk about how the city has fought back against COVID. From delivering more than 1.5 million meals to students, delivering 91,000 meals to seniors who were afraid to leave their homes because of COVID or who couldn’t because of physical limitations, to administering over 231,000 COVID tests.

“The City of Waterbury took immediate steps,” he said. Those steps also including free Chrome books given to students so they could engage in virtual learning from home.

The mayor saying he’s especially proud of the mass vaccination sites in the city by Trinity Health of New England at the Performing Arts Magnet School’s Performing Arts building downtown and by Waterbury Health at Post University’s campus on Country Club Rd.

In all, he says 30,000 first doses of the vaccine have been administered so far in Waterbury.

The mayor also talked about another challenging issue this year — the protests and calls for racial justice after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

“A 21-member Diversity Committee has been formed and tasked with studying equity and systemic racism,” he said.

The mayor’s address was divided to cover other topics, as well.

MANUFACTURING: AN ECONOMIC DRIVER:

The mayor touted some success in economic development initiatives.

“Manufacturing, retail, health care, education, and entertainment are the key contributors to the City of Waterbury’s Grand List growth and employment opportunities,” the mayor said. “Despite the challenges we have faced in the past year, we have continued to see businesses open and expand here in Waterbury.”

He cited the new Hoffman BMW facility that opened on Schraft’s Drive along I-84 and King Industries coming to Waterbury, calling it one of the biggest recruitment wins for the city.

“In addition to the buildings the Kings have constructed, this past October they purchased an adjacent 56,000 sq foot building.”

The mayor says that means an additional 80 jobs in Waterbury and up to 300 overall.

The mayor also touted the city’s new marketing initiative called The Waterbury:

“The sins of the past have haunted the perception of our great city and we are determined to show the world we are a city that has worked hard to eradicate those sins and have taken the necessary action to bring our city back to fiscal stability and strength,” Mayor O’Leary said. “We are now one of the strongest cities in New England.”

He also added the arrival of a company called Drew Marine, which he says has invested more than $7-million into the local community.

Mayor O’Leary highlighted the city’s A-minus bond approval rating and commitment to redevelop brownfields as commercial space to attract new businesses.

BROWNFIELD REDEVELOPMENT:

The mayor spotlighted remediation of property at 909 Bank Street in the city’s Brooklyn neighborhood, removing a tank underground. They’ll turn it into a neighborhood park.

130 Freight Street is a 14-acre blighted site. City Hall obtained a grant from the State of Connecticut and started demolition of nine buildings on that site.

Anamet is a key component to the city’s strategy of improvements. The mayor hopes to get the funding to complete the demolition of the site and turn it around.

BUILDING A MORE EFFICIENT CITY CENTER:

The mayor talked about his commitment to improving the Waterbury Rail Line to entice more people to travel to and from New York City through Waterbury.

He also talked about the importance of the I-84 widening project: “From the very beginning of my administration in 2011, I made transportation improvements one of our highest priorities.”

The state has invested $120-million into the rail line.

He also says the governor’s biennial budget includes more money for more train cars that will stop in Waterbury every day — from 15 to 22: “The investments in the Waterbury Branch Line and I-84 have spurred incredible economic development, created hundreds of jobs, grown the Grand List, increased property values in Waterbury and throughout The Valley.”

ARTS, CULTURE, AND COMMUNITY

The mayor saluted community members who’ve worked hard during the pandemic to be sure people could still have some fun and take pride in where they live.

Examples he gave included Post University for their New Year’s Fireworks Show that blasted from atop Holyland over the entire city, construction done on the new Mattatuck Museum, an effort to light up Waterbury landmarks blue as a salute to the healthcare workers on the frontlines of fighting COVID, and those responsible for lighting up The Green during Christmas.

EDUCATION AND WORKFORCE

Mayor O’Leary also highlighted the Manufacturing Alliance Service Corp, (MASC) which is a city resource to provide in-demand, high-quality manufacturing training to support the plastics industry and allowing Waterbury residents to get hands-on manufacturing training.

The mayor also highlighting expanded degree opportunities at UConn’s Waterbury branch, which is now rebranded as The UConn Systems Center for Excellence in Allied Health.

Mayor O’Leary saying the significance is this allows Waterbury UConn students to study all four years in Waterbury. He says many didn’t have the transportation or resources to complete two years of study at home in Waterbury and then head to Storrs for the final two years. Upon graduation, it could lead to placing more professionals in the Waterbury community.

Post University will establish a nursing program in downtown Waterbury and established an early college high school program with Waterbury Public Schools.

Naugatuck Valley Community College has established an advanced manufacturing technology program on campus, producing hundreds of job opportunities.

The mayor also giving praise to Waterbury School Superintendent, Dr. Verna Ruffin for her work navigating schools through the COVID crisis. Waterbury Public Schools are set to return to full learning days next week.