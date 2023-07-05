WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Public Schools is changing the way it handles students with physical or behavioral outbursts.

Mayor Neil O’Leary is ordering school leaders to dismantle its seclusion rooms after parents voiced concerns.

“It’s a very uninviting room to go into for an adult,” O’Leary said. “I can’t imagine what it would feel as a child with some sort of disabilities.”

He said there are nine rooms throughout the district, some of which were padded and not properly staffed.

“The seclusion rooms had locks on them and, although the child was never supposed to be left unsupervised, the supervising was from the outside of the door looking in,” he said.

According to state law, seclusion rooms are only to be used in emergency situations.

Waterbury Public Schools Superintendent Verna Ruffin could not tell News 8 which schools had them, and said there was misconception on how the rooms were being used.

“We know that they’re only supposed to be used for situations where a student can be a threat to themselves or others,” Ruffin said. “I think there’s a misconception that seclusion rooms were to be used to address discipline, because that is not the authorized use.”

According to the Connecticut Department of Education, the number of reported incidents in Waterbury since 2019 are as follows:

2021-22: 256 Incidents; 144 of them emergency seclusions

2020-21: 84 Incidents; 42 of them emergency seclusions

2019-20: 358 Incidents; 169 of them emergency seclusions

News 8 asked the superintendent if seclusion rooms were used for other disciplinary reasons.

“We believe that there were various reasons why someone may have chosen the seclusion room,” Ruffin said.

Ruffin adds that, regardless of the circumstance, it was required to document a child’s time in a seclusion room.

“That is definitely something that was a part of the protocol,” Ruffin said. “The parental notification, the length of time that a student was to spend in a seclusion room, the number of times that a student may have been secluded, the reason why a student may have been secluded.”

Now, the district is looking to add more sensory rooms, which News 8 was told are more effective in deescalating situations.

O’Leary said he wants cameras in those rooms.

Ruffin said the district should have the new sensory rooms this upcoming school year, and is also implementing training for staff.