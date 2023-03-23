WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary plans to address the city on Thursday.

The Waterbury Regional Chamber will host its annual Mayoral Luncheon, giving Mayor O’Leary the chance to provide an update on the progress being made in the Brass City, as well as future plans.

Additionally, guests should expect a special announcement from Mayor O’Leary.

More than 400 local business leaders will be in attendance.

The State of the City Address is set to kick-off at 12 p.m. at LaBella Vista.