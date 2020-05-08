 

Waterbury mayor’s daughter suing college, rowing coach after Florida crash that left her badly injured, teammate dead

New Haven

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The daughter of Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary is suing after being badly injured in a car crash in Florida, according to the Republican American.

O’Leary is on the Women’s Rowing Team at the College of the Holy Cross. She was riding in a team van in January when it crashed.

RELATED: Profile: Grace Rett – World Record-holding member of Holy Cross women’s rowing team dies in Florida crash

One teammate was killed, O’Leary – along with most of the other passengers – was severely injured.

O’Leary is suing her school and her former rowing coach, whom police have found at-fault for the crash.

RELATED: Daughter of Waterbury mayor seriously injured in Florida van crash has been discharged from hospital, set to return to Connecticut

