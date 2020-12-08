Waterbury police officer in stable condition after being shot during stolen motor vehicle investigation

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury police officer has been injured after being shot in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that the officer was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where they remain in stable condition at this time.

According to police, the officer was shot during a stolen motor vehicle investigation.

The officer-involved shooting remain under investigation. Connecticut State Police tweeted that troopers and detectives are also assisting Waterbury police with the active incident in the area of East Main and Wolcott Street.

Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area and to expect heavy police activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (203)755-1234.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.

