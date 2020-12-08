Waterbury police officer in stable condition after being shot during stolen motor vehicle investigation

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury police officer has been injured after being shot in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that the officer was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where they remain in stable condition at this time.

According to police, the officer was shot during a stolen motor vehicle investigation.

The officer-involved shooting remain under investigation. Connecticut State Police tweeted that troopers and detectives are also assisting Waterbury police with the active incident in the area of East Main and Wolcott Street.

#CSPAdvisory State Police Troopers and Detectives are assisting Waterbury Police Department with an active incident in the area of East Main and Wolcott Street. Avoid the area. Expect heavy police activity. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 8, 2020

Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area and to expect heavy police activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (203)755-1234.

