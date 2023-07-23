WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury ministry held its Great Summer Giveaway on Sunday, offering donated clothing and kitchen items to those in need.

“Some people don’t have thing, some people don’t have people to look up or turn to,” said Tim Morris, who received help. “Somebody, some ministry, some help.”

God Provides Ministries provides nonprofit services in the greater Waterbury area. More than a dozen box trucks transported items to the event.

Those in attendance said they were grateful for the help.

“Thank you for blessing each and every one of us with the donations and the church,” said Brenda Avaletta, of Waterbury.