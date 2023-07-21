WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular tradition returned Friday morning in Waterbury with the city naming its “2023 Puerto Rican Mayor for the Day.”



Waterbury has been recognizing a community member for their dedication to the brass city since 1987.



Christopher Ortiz, the founder and CEO of CO Sports Academy — was honored with this year’s title.



“This is awesome, this is awesome, this is what Co Sports Academy is about, this is what the Spanish coalition is about, this is what Waterbury is about — about bringing our community together, and celebrating one another,” Ortiz said.



A Puerto Rican flag-raising ceremony was also featured at the event.