WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police confirmed that an undercover officer was shot on Wednesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., officers assigned to the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting an undercover surveillance operation in the area of the Chase Parkway near the I-84 East on-ramp in Waterbury.

While there, police said that the officers’ car was shot at by one or more suspects in another unknown vehicle.

The suspect or suspects immediately fled from the scene.

One of the officers inside the vehicle was struck amid the gunfire and sustained a grazed gunshot wound. That officer is being treated at a local hospital for what is considered to be a minor injury, police said.

Officials have not released this officer’s identity.

Waterbury police are actively investigating this incident along with assistance from the Connecticut State Police.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Waterbury PD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.