WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An officer with the Waterbury Police Department was terminated for his misconduct while directing traffic at an intersection last month.

According to the WPD, Officer James Hinkle was directing traffic at the intersection of Thomaston Avenue and Homer Street due to a mechanical failure of the traffic lights at the intersection on December 13. The traffic lights were in flashing mode as Officer Hinkler directed traffic.

While directing traffic, a car proceeded through the intersection. Officer Hinkle provided hand motions to the car to stop, and when it didn’t, he struck the driver’s side door of the car with his hand. He walked after the car on the roadway and demanded the driver to pull-over.

When the driver pulled over, he started to become loud and argumentative.

See the body camera footage released by the WPD:

On January 9, Officer Hinkle was terminated after an investigation determined his conduct violated departmental polices, the WPD said.

Hinkle was serving in his seventh year with the department and prior to his termination, he was assigned to the patrol division.

“As a result of the Internal Affairs investigation, Officer Hinkle was terminated from the Waterbury Police Department,” WPD Chief Fernando Spagnolo said. “His conduct during this encounter with a citizen of the community is unacceptable and not representative

of the men and women serving the Waterbury Police Department. WPD officers are trained to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism when performing their duties.”