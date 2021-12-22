Waterbury officers participate in training for new body cameras

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 got an inside look at the training going on at the Waterbury Police Department for new body cameras Tuesday.

The cameras rolled out on Dec. 13 so some of the patrolmen are already using them.

School resource officers were receiving training Tuesday. There are 300 officers and so far around 250 have been trained.

They said this is a very effective tool and it helps with transparency.

“The body cameras are going to work to help make those cases and adjudicate those cases more efficiently and effectively I think in certain circumstances but I also think they’re going to assist in transparency in our relationship with the community,” said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.

These officers will be back in training in a few months because the department is also getting dashboard cameras expected this spring.