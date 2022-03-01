WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Helping young people reach their full potential is the goal behind the Waterbury Police Activity League (PAL). This is done through the programs they run and relationships they build.

On Tuesday, school resource officers spoke with students at an after-school program at Wallace Middle School in Waterbury. They gave a presentation on internet safety and gang awareness.

“It’s very important, simply because it’s out there and it’s real,” said Officer Michael Tripp of the Waterbury Police Department.

Through PAL, programs and presentations like this one happen weekly. Members of the organization told News 8 it is proven that a strong support system has a direct relationship with lower crime rates and makes a powerful impact on kids’ futures.

“We look at each individual child that we service in these communities and see if they have ever offended, re-offend,” said Dominique LaVallee, Mentor Coordinator for Waterbury PAL. “Our positivity rate is over 90% and it’s grown over the last year.”

They also hope to build bonds between police and the community.

“They feel like they’re safe, they can talk to them about this kind of thing,” LaVallee said.

These programs can now happen in person once again, which has not been the case because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This entire after-school program has been so great after the pandemic,” said Annie Minton, a teacher at Wallace Middle School. “Students haven’t had a lot of time last year to connect with one another. To have time with this program and spending some extra time after school has really built structure, which is something they haven’t had in a long time.”

