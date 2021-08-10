Waterbury PAL officers help kids get vaccinated before school year

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Some Waterbury police officers were head over heels Tuesday.

They – along with a group of teens – were part of the crowd in PAL Park engaged in fun activities like playing games and doing handstands. But, this was about more than fun and games. It was a community effort to get Waterbury kids vaccinated against COVID-19 before the school year starts on Aug. 30.

Parents concerned about the Delta variant spreading throughout Connecticut brought their kids to guard against COVID in the classroom.

“God knows what could be out there,” said Keisha Powell, a Waterbury parent. “You really feel like you want to have that suit of armor as best as possible.”

Waterbury Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin already announced masks will be required in school buildings and on school buses. Waterbury PAL officers were proud to give parents and kids an extra layer of protection with their vaccination event, which they paid for with grant money.

“It’s important that as a partner organization in the vaccine grant that we provide these opportunities for youth and their families to get vaccinated,” said Sgt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police Department. “Obviously it’s an individual right to do so but we want to make it an easy opportunity.”

Around two dozen kids were vaccinated. Several parents thanked PAL officers for their efforts.