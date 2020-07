WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– If your child goes to school in Waterbury, there’s a form you need to fill out by next Friday.

The district is asking families to submit an ‘intent to return’ questionnaire by next Friday, July 31. The schools are trying to get an idea of how many students will actually be returning in-person this fall.

The information will help the district finalize schedules and classroom sizes.

To complete the questionnaire, click here.