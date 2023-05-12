WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Schools across the United States are experiencing more lockdowns and shelter-in-place situations but Waterbury Public Schools has seen a rise in weapons scares in recent weeks.

The district has had at least three reported incidents, closing multiple schools in the last month.- including Thursday, when Crosby High School was forced to shelter in place and two parents were arrested for trespassing.

Waterbury parents say it is cause for concern, and they’re frustrated over, what they say, is delayed communication from the district.

“We don’t know about lockdowns or shelters in place until hours later until they have already been cleared,” said Kristy Iavarona, who has two children enrolled in the district.

“I never got a notification yesterday until hours after,” said Cshila LaPorte Vega, who has two children currently enrolled.

Dr. Verna Ruffin, Waterbury superintendent, says safety is a top priority.

“That’s the primary focus,” Ruffin said. “We’re not going to send out anything while we’re trying to secure everything.”

Waterbury high school lockdown lifted after another student entered school

Ruffin says they work carefully with police to quickly alert families with the latest and most accurate information.

She says Thursday’s incident was fueled by parents posting misinformation to social media.

“Will [the district’s alerts] be delayed from what someone may be experiencing inside the school? It could be, but what we’re going to send will be accurate and not just an assumption,” Ruffin said.

She’s urging families to look to the Parent Square portal for the most accurate information during situations like these.

“I agree but I also think that, in an emergency situation, there should at least be a notification going out that the school is in lockdown,” said LaPorte Vega.

Parents say more must be done, even if that means metal detectors and stronger police presence.

“I don’t think they have it under control because if they did, this wouldn’t be happening constantly,” said Iavarona.

Ruffin says the district will discuss safety and security during a meeting Monday, May 15 at Crosby High School at 6PM.

The meeting is open to the public.