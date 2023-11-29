WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A 16-year-old walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday morning in Waterbury, according to police.

Officers responded to Waterbury Hospital around 8:16 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived they located the 16-year-old boy who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The teen was then transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with a non life-threatening injuries and is considered to be in stable condition.

Police do not have information on where the shooting occurred at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers tip line at (203) 755-1234.