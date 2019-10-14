Waterbury PD: 29-year-old man suffers gunshot wound, suspect on the loose

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police responded to a shooting incident on Cliff Street Sunday night.

According to the Waterbury Police Department, officers were dispatched to Community Solutions on 21 Cliff Street to investigate a report of shots fired on Sunday at 11:20 p.m. Police say one person was injured

Further investigation revealed the victim, a 29-year-old man, who is a resident/client of the facility coordinated with the staff to meet someone directly outside the building. Police say the victim stepped outside and was approached by an unidentified man who began shooting at the victim with a handgun.

The suspect fired more than one gunshot at the victim. The victim ran back into the residence and once inside it was determined the victim suffered from a gunshot injury, according to police. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Police say the suspect fled the area on foot towards Hillside Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.