Police arrest man in connection to beheading of Waterbury Columbus statue

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police have arrested a man Thursday in connection to the beheading of the Christopher Columbus statue outside City Hall on July 4.

Brandon Ambrose, 22, of New York, turned himself in to the Waterbury Police on Thursday morning. He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, desecration of property and larceny.

According to police, in the early morning hours of July 4, they were called to City Hall for a criminal mischief complaint. At 5:32 a.m. they found the Columbus statue beheaded with the head on the ground near the statue missing its nose.

Police said surveillance video showed a suspect wearing dark clothing and a backpack walked to the statute and climbed up on it. The suspect was seen striking the head of the statute with an unknown object.

Waterbury Chrisopher Columbus statue

At one point, police said, “the suspect jumped off the statute, grabbed an object from the ground, and ran away. Several minutes later the suspect returned to the statute, climbed back up on it, and struck the head of the statute several more times until the head broke off. The head fell to the ground.”

He fled and did not return.

Detectives found out someone was trying to sell the nose from the statue. Through that lead, police were able to determine the person trying to sell the nose, and the person who vandalized the statue were one and the same. They were able to identify their suspect from there.

Ambrose was released on a $1,500 bond pending his arraignment on Sept. 9, 2020.