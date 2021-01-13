Waterbury PD arrest Seymour Sergeant for disorderly conduct, risk of injury in domestic incidient

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Police Department has arrested Seymour police officer Jonathan Martin Wednesday.

Police say that on Wednesday at 3:13 pm, the Waterbury Police Department received a call in relation to a domestic incident involving Sergeant Jonathan Martin of the Seymour Police Department and his wife on 18 Glenford Drive in Waterbury.

Martin’s wife stated to police that she and Martin are married and live together, but claims their marriage and relationship is over. She says Martin went out drinking after his shift and came home at 2:45 pm and attempted to sexually entice her, but she refused repeatedly and pushed him away.

Martin then allegedly threw a beer can at her and missed, but ended up hitting a wall and waking up the two children in the home. An argument took place, in which Martin allegedly grabbed and twisted his wife’s arm and foot as she attempted to escape him with the children.

The wife claims she was not injured. Martin then seized the electronics in the home so that the victim could not contact the police. However, the victim was able to get ahold of a phone and contact her father, who then called Waterbury PD.

Police arrived at the scene, but Martin refused to comply for some time before eventually surrendering to an arrest. Martin, 40, was charged with disorderly conduct and risk of injury charges.

He is being held on a $25,000 pending arraignment in court.

Seymour’s Chief of Police Paul Satkowski responded to the incident saying, “We are highly disappointed by these recent events. Sgt. Jonathan Martin’s actions do not represent what we expect from our Police Officers.”