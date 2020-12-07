Waterbury PD asking for public’s help identifying suspects in most-recent ‘Holy Land’ vandalism

The three suspects leaving TARGET after the purchase of spray paint used in the Dec. 3, 2020 vandalism of ‘Holy Land’. – Waterbury PD

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police are investigating after teens reportedly vandalized the ‘Holy Land’ monument in Waterbury Thursday.

Police say, on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 8:20 p.m, they were called to ‘Holy Land’ at 60 Slocum Street in Waterbury on a call reporting several young adults spray-painting graffiti on the property and monuments.

The caller described the suspects as two females and one male, all teenagers.

Police responded to the property and confirmed the graffiti was spray-painted on some of the property and monuments and it consisted of offensive words and symbols.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

The three suspects outside the entrance to ‘Holy land” on December 3, 2020 prior to entering the property and spray painting graffiti. – Waterbury PD

The is not the first time the landmark has been vandalized. Several years ago, at least two suspects were arrested in a similar case of graffiti and vandalism at ‘Holy Land’.

This remains an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the detectives at 203-574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (203)755-1234.