WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police is investigating a deceased man found in a parked car near the Brass Mill Center.

Police say a person called 911 after they saw that the 35-year-old man appeared unresponsive while sitting in the driver’s seat.

Police say they were called to the Brass Mill Center parking lot at around 9:27 a.m. Saturday.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of death. This is an ongoing investigation.

