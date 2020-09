WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police Department is encouraging drivers to avoid the area after a significant water main break on Thomaston Avenue Wednesday evening.

WPD say the break occurred around 6 p.m. in the area of 1669 Thomaston Ave.

In a photo posted on Facebook, the pavement is pushed up and water is gushing out in a huge wave causing significant flooding in the street and nearby parking lots.

Police warn drivers to avoid the area and expect traffic delays.