WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police collected nearly two dozen guns this morning during its annual gun buyback event in honor of June being Gun Violence Awareness Month.

Officers were at the department’s training center collecting firearms from folks who did not want the guns in their homes, or don’t know what to do with them.

Police partnered with community groups including Project Longevity, the Justice Education Center and the Police Activity League for the event.

Anyone who turned in a gun received a Walmart or Target gift card, but the goal was to make the streets of Waterbury safer.

it provides individuals with the opportunity to remove these unwanted or unsecured firearms, and then reduce the risk of unintentional shootings, homicides, suicides, and most importantly potentially removing the opportunity for these guns to end up in the hands of children,” said Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police Department.

The group “CT Against Gun Violence” says eight children are unintentionally shot or killed by a gun every day. More than 4.5 million children live in a home with an unlocked, loaded gun.

Guns are the second leading cause of death of children and teens in the United States.