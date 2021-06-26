Waterbury PD investigate after woman stabbed on Willow Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed on Willow Street Saturday morning.

At 5:27 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Willow Street at Hillside Avenue on a weapons complaint.

Officers located a 34-year-old female suffering from a stab wound to the lower abdominal area. The female victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several people on the scene were interviewed by officers. Police report evidence of shots being fired was recovered in the area.

It is undetermined at this time if the stabbing occurred inside a business on Willow Street or outside, according to police.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

