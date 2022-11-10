WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating a shooting that took place on West Main Street on Thursday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., Waterbury officers responded to 496 West Main St. on a complaint of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, police found evidence of gunfire.

There were no reported victims in this shooting and no injured parties, according to investigators.

Officers stated that this incident is still actively under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or at the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

Follow News 8 for more updates on this developing investigation.