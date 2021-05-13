Waterbury PD investigating shooting homicide on Chestnut Avenue

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Police Department is investigating a shooting homicide that occurred on Chestnut Avenue Thursday night.

Police say that at 7:48 pm, Waterbury officers were dispatched to a shots fired report in the Chestnut Avenue area. At the scene, police located a man with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been revealed at this time. Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

This is breaking news.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Firefighters talk about the dangers of the job and what drives them to do it

News /

Sibling duo playing side by side on North Haven HS golf team

News /

Suspect steals car with sleeping baby inside in Waterbury; baby found unharmed

News /

“They’re getting what they need to survive”: 100,000+ meals delivered to seniors, COVID patients in Waterbury'They're getting what they need to survive': 100,000+ meals delivered to seniors, COVID patients in Waterbury

News /

'He is a hero and he will be remembered as such': New Haven community honors fallen firefighter

News /

CT House declares pizza the state food

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss