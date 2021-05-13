Waterbury PD investigating shooting homicide on Chestnut Avenue

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Police Department is investigating a shooting homicide that occurred on Chestnut Avenue Thursday night.

Police say that at 7:48 pm, Waterbury officers were dispatched to a shots fired report in the Chestnut Avenue area. At the scene, police located a man with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been revealed at this time. Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

This is breaking news.