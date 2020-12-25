Waterbury PD investigating shooting near Pine Street that killed teen; ‘arrests are imminent’

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas Eve that left a teen dead.

On Thursday around 12:34 p.m. police were called to the area of Buckingham Street at Pine Street for a report of gunshots.

The witness reported seeing a man shooting a handgun and then running away while four other individuals fled the area in a light-colored SUV.

Responding officers found an unresponsive 16-year-old male victim lying on the ground in the rear driveway of 114-116 Buckingham St. with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. He was lying next to an unoccupied dark-colored SUV that was still running and appeared to have gunfire damage.

The victim was found in possession of a handgun.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Saint Mary’s Hospital. Despite medical care provided by police, fire, and ambulance medics, he was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 1:30 p.m.

Investigators located empty cartridge casings on Pine St. at the intersection with Buckingham St.

A police K9 conducted a track that led officers to a multi-family home on Woodlawn Terrace.

Police say detectives have three adult males detained in connection to the shooting and “arrests are imminent.”

The identity of the victim is pending confirmation by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Connecticut and notification to the next of kin.

This is an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the detectives at (203) 574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.