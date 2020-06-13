Waterbury PD: New Haven man arrested for sexually assaulting a minor

Breaking News
New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

31-year-old Jamal Maysonet of New Haven. Photo credit/ Waterbury Police Department

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police have arrested a New Haven man for sexually assaulting a minor.

Police said they arrested 31-year-old Jamal Maysonet of New Haven Thursday.

Maysonet knew the victim and the family of the victim, according to police. In May, a person who knew both Maysonet and the victim called police after becoming aware of the inappropriate social media contact between the two.

Maysonet is facing charges for two counts of sexual assault in the 1st degree, risk of injury to a child, and illegal sexual contact with a victim under age 16.

He was held on a $750,000 bond pending his arraignment in court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

