Waterbury PD: One injured in shooting on Willow Street

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Waterbury police_100726

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police are investigating a shooting on Willow Street late Monday evening.

Upon arrival, police found a 30-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest, sitting on a porch on Willow Street. He was conscious and alert, according to police.

RELATED: Waterbury residents to vote on fate of Christopher Columbus statue in November

The victim told police he was shot near the Unites Liquors store on Willow Street. He was then transported to Waterbury Hospital for treatment.

Police said they found an empty cartridge casing in the road on Willow Street at Woodlawn Terrace.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury detectives at 203-574-6941.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury Board of Alders votes to put future of decapitated Columbus statue in hands of voters in November

News /

Waterbury woman creates clothing line, donates some proceeds to cancer patients in honor of her mother

News /

WYBC, Griffin Health holding free backpack giveaways in New Haven

News /

Community calling for action from New Haven city leaders after death of boxer in shooting incident, uptick in gun violence

News /

Hamden PD: Driver of car that struck, killed man on scooter arrested

News /

State Dept. of Public Health announces first 2020 human case of West Nile Virus

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss