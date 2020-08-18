Waterbury PD: One injured in shooting on Willow Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police are investigating a shooting on Willow Street late Monday evening.

Upon arrival, police found a 30-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest, sitting on a porch on Willow Street. He was conscious and alert, according to police.

The victim told police he was shot near the Unites Liquors store on Willow Street. He was then transported to Waterbury Hospital for treatment.

Police said they found an empty cartridge casing in the road on Willow Street at Woodlawn Terrace.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury detectives at 203-574-6941.