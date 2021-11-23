Waterbury PD: Child safely returned after inside stolen car, police searching for suspect

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are searching for the person accused of stealing a car that had a child inside on Monday evening.

Police said just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a commercial business plaza on East Main Street for the report of a stolen car with a child inside. It was determined the owner of the car left the car unlocked and running with a 12-year-old girl in the backseat. Police said the woman got out of the car to go inside a business to check on her son who was attending an activity inside.

When the woman returned, she noticed her car had been stolen with her daughter inside. A short time after, the 12-year-old returned to the area and said she was let out of the car before the car left the parking lot. The girl was not injured.

The stolen car was a 2016 black Dodge Charger with CT license plate DV4838 and is possibly being driven by a black male.

“This incident is a direct example of the dangers we encounter as a community regarding thefts of stolen motor vehicles; which are predominately crimes committed by juveniles. Please remember to be aware of your surroundings, secure your vehicles at all times and remove any items of value,” said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Waterbury police.