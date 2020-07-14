Waterbury PD searching for suspect in fatal domestic disturbance shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for the suspect in a fatal domestic disturbance shooting that left one man dead Monday.

On Monday afternoon, police found an adult man fatally shot in the head in a driveway at 20 John Street.

Police say, during a disturbance in a second-floor apartment earlier that day, Ramon Ocasio, 35, arrived at the apartment and confronted the victim. According to police, Ocasio is the brother of the girlfriend of the victim and has been residing intermittently at this apartment.

During the course of the disturbance, the victim left the apartment and went outside, ending up in the driveway. Ocasio went out to the second-floor rear porch and was arguing with the victim.

Police say, at one point in the argument, Ocasio shot several times at the victim. He then ran down to the ground floor and fled.

Police say Ocasio was last seen driving a red Ford F150 pickup with Florida registration Z64DXC and was driving east on Green Street.

The victim has suspected gunshot wounds to the head, right arm, and back.

Additionally, several cartridge casings were found in the driveway that were a different caliber than the handgun also recovered at the scene by the Crime Scene Technicians.

Detectives have an arrest warrant for Ocasio. He is accused of murder, criminal use of a weapon, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts is asked to call the Waterbury detectives at (203) 574-6941 or 911. Do not approach or make contact with Ramon Ocasio. Ocasio should be considered armed and dangerous.