Horace Kelly, 26, arrested for drugs and firearms (Photo provided by police)

Seized firearms and narcotics from Horace Kelly (Photo provided by police)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – In a joint investigation, Waterbury and state police made an arrest on Tuesday that led to them recovering multiple assault and AK-47 riffles, as well as a large number of illegal drugs.

Police said they arrested 26-year-old Horace Kelly around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after executing search and seizure warrants on his two homes, one in Waterbury and one in Prospect, and his 2005 Honda Pilot.

The search warrants resulted in police seizing the following items from Kelly’s houses and/or car:

Firearms Taurus (9MM) handgun Glock handgun (40 calibers) with an auto fire selector switch selector Double Star Corp Assault Rifle (AR-15), loaded Magazine containing 37 live 5.56 rounds of ammo Pioneer Arm Corp (AK-47 rifle) with a 50-round magazine

Narcotics 1,795 bags of heroin Over 484 grams of cocaine 75 controlled substance narcotic pills 126.5 grams of crack cocaine 54 grams of marijuana $645 of U.S. currency Various drug paraphernalia items



Officers also noted in their arrest report that Kelly did not have a valid pistol permit, and is a convicted felon for past crimes involving drugs and narcotics. It was also stated that two assault rifles were accessible to children who lived in Kelly’s residence (the report did not specify which one).

The Department of Child and Family Services was contacted by police as part of the investigation, officials said.

Kelly was arrested on the following charges, according to officials:

3 counts of possession of an assault rifle

Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver

2 counts of illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver

2 counts of illegal sales or transfers of a long gun

Criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition

3 counts of failure to declare large capacity magazines

Possession of 1/2 ounce or more of cocaine free base form

Possession of 1 ounce or more of heroin

Possession of marijuana with intent to sell

2 counts of risk of injury to a minor

2 counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Operation of a drug factory

Weapons in a motor vehicle

Officers said that Kelly is currently being held by the Waterbury police on a $1.5 million bond pending his court arraignment. No date has been announced yet.