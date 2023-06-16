WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Police Department will host a gun buyback event from 8-12 p.m. on Saturday.

Police are offering gift cards in exchange for unwanted firearms in recognition of Gun Violence Awareness Month.

The event will be held at the Waterbury Police Department at 240 Bank Street. Free parking is available in the attached public parking garage.

The police department is hosting the event with several different partners, including Waterbury Hospital, Saint Mary’s Hospital and Trinity Health.