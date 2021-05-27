Waterbury PD: Woman turns herself in for hit-and-run on Frost Road that left victim serious injured

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman who Waterbury police say is responsible for striking a pedestrian with her vehicle and driving away has turned herself in.

Police said that on Saturday, May 22, 35-year-old Stacy Edwards struck a 31-year-old woman in the area of Frost Road at Homestead Avenue and then left the scene. The woman was left with serious left-threatening injuries.

Police said Edwards turned herself in at the Waterbury police department early Thursday morning.

She is charged with the following:

  • Breach of peace 2nd
  • Assault 3rd
  • Criminal Attempt at manslaughter 1st degree
  • Reckless driving
  • Evading responsibility- serious physical injury

Edwards is being held on $250,000 bond and is due in court Thursday.

