Police believe this SUV struck and killed a pedestrian on Saturday Nov. 5.. Photo Credit: Waterbury Police Department

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police are investigating after a hit-and-run killed a 78-year-old man from Waterbury on Saturday night.

At around 8:44 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian near 638 East Main St. The victim was located and taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries, and was declared deceased early Sunday morning, according to Waterbury police.

The Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit identified the striking vehicle as a dark-colored SUV with sustained damage at the front of the vehicle. Investigators say the SUV may be a Toyota RAV4 model.

The police ask anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact the CRU at (203) 346-3975.