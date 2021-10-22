Waterbury police arrest 10 women during prostitution sting

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police have arrested 10 women during a prostitution sting.

On Thursday, members of the police department conducted a prostitution sting in the Willow Street and Hillside Avenue areas. Based upon investigation efforts, ten women were placed under arrest for prostitution.

All of the women were held on a $2,500 bond.

Waterbury police arrested the following women:

  • Julianne Nunes
  • Ashley Knower
  • Hykia Dillard
  • Elizabeth Doyle
  • Kaitlyn Murphy
  • Katherine Miller
  • Tanya Alley
  • Rebeka Reid
  • Sherese Woodson
  • Kristen Radcliffe

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Reopening celebration held following upgrades at Meriden Markham Airport

News /

State unveils first fully electric bus, expecting to have 700 fully electric busses

News /

Woman struck, killed by CTtransit bus in New Haven

News /

West Haven State Rep. resigns from city job; U.S. Attorney Office criminal investigation into where COVID-19 funding went continues

News /

Thursday is ‘Pink Out Day’ in Waterbury to help women afford mammograms

News /

Two men shot in drive-by shooting on North Main Street in Waterbury

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss