Waterbury police arrest 10 women during prostitution sting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police have arrested 10 women during a prostitution sting.

On Thursday, members of the police department conducted a prostitution sting in the Willow Street and Hillside Avenue areas. Based upon investigation efforts, ten women were placed under arrest for prostitution.

All of the women were held on a $2,500 bond.

Waterbury police arrested the following women:

Julianne Nunes

Ashley Knower

Hykia Dillard

Elizabeth Doyle

Kaitlyn Murphy

Katherine Miller

Tanya Alley

Rebeka Reid

Sherese Woodson