Waterbury police arrest 10 women during prostitution sting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police have arrested 10 women during a prostitution sting.
On Thursday, members of the police department conducted a prostitution sting in the Willow Street and Hillside Avenue areas. Based upon investigation efforts, ten women were placed under arrest for prostitution.
All of the women were held on a $2,500 bond.
Waterbury police arrested the following women:
- Julianne Nunes
- Ashley Knower
- Hykia Dillard
- Elizabeth Doyle
- Kaitlyn Murphy
- Katherine Miller
- Tanya Alley
- Rebeka Reid
- Sherese Woodson
- Kristen Radcliffe