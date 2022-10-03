WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police arrested an 11-year-old Monday after a threat was made on social media to Gilmartin Elementary School, according to authorities.

The student does not attend the school, according to police. The threat was made Sunday, and extra police were present at the school on Monday.

The student faces charges of first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace.

Monday’s incident was at least the 10th threat made this month against Connecticut schools. At least four juveniles have been arrested in connection to the threats.

Waterbury schools, specifically have been targeted with threats. Last week, two teens were arrested after four schools had shelter-in-place orders.