Waterbury police arrest 2 men for alleged possession of a firearm, heroin

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were arrested Tuesday after attempting to escape from Waterbury officers after ramming a police cruiser.

According to officers, police tried to stop a vehicle that did not have a license plate. The vehicle had two occupants: 20-year-old Zyron Jordan and 18-year-old Demetrius White. Police say the driver, Jordan, reversed the car and rammed into a cop car.

Both Jordan and White got out of the car and ran. White allegedly threw a gun while running. Police say Jordan was in possession of heroin.