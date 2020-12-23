 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 6pm

Waterbury police arrest 2 men for alleged possession of a firearm, heroin

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men were arrested Tuesday after attempting to escape from Waterbury officers after ramming a police cruiser.

According to officers, police tried to stop a vehicle that did not have a license plate. The vehicle had two occupants: 20-year-old Zyron Jordan and 18-year-old Demetrius White. Police say the driver, Jordan, reversed the car and rammed into a cop car.

Both Jordan and White got out of the car and ran. White allegedly threw a gun while running. Police say Jordan was in possession of heroin.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

City of New Haven receives first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

News /

Waterbury police arrest 2 men for alleged possession of a firearm, heroin

News /

Santa visits kids at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital with help of fire department

News /

Third-grade teachers in New Haven hand-deliver Christmas gifts to their students learning from home amid pandemic

News /

Small fire at Elm City Market causes elevator outage at 360 Main apts.

News /

Local mountain bike enthusiasts, New Haven PD give back to a family in need this holiday

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss