WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in August for his alleged involvement in a brush fire at Holy Land USA in Waterbury in April.

Waterbury police announced the arrest of 39-year-old Deterrence Smith of Waterbury on Monday. Investigators said he was burning a fire pit in the area during a very red flag warning period.

There was no damage to the cross or statues.

Smith is charged with reckless endangerment and open fire kindling without a permit. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

Holy Land USA, located at 60 Solcum St., is a beloved Christian park with landmarks inspired by passages from the Bible.