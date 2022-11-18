WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a suspect involved in the shooting of an undercover Naugatuck police officer in Waterbury on Wednesday night.

Jason Perez is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree conspiracy to commit assault, and weapons in a motor vehicle in connection with the shooting.

Two officers assigned to the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting an undercover surveillance operation in the area of the Chase Parkway near the Interstate 84 East on-ramp in Waterbury around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. They were looking for a known felon with a shooting warrant, Waterbury police Chief Fernando Spagnola said.

The officers realized countersurveillance was being conducted on them and left the area, the police chief said. A black Audi followed them, and a suspect fired rounds at the officers’ vehicle, Spagnola said.

A bullet hit the right shoulder/chest area of the Naugatuck police officer who was driving. He was treated and released from a hospital and is now recovering “quite well,” Spagnola said. The Wolcott police officer was a passenger in the vehicle and was not hit.

Police are working to determine if Perez was the shooter. The investigation is still very active and more arrests are expected, Spagnola said.

Spagnola said Perez, a convicted felon known to the Waterbury Police Department and other agencies in the state, turned himself in to Waterbury police Thursday night. Perez was not the person the undercover officers were looking for on Wednesday night, Spagnola said.

Perez was arraigned Friday and is being held on a $1 million bond. He is due back in court on Nov. 30.

Police have not released the wounded officer’s name due to the nature of the undercover operation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.