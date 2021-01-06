Waterbury Police Chief speaks out about ‘uptick in shootings’ and what’s being done to stop the violence

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One Waterbury native tells News 8 he is concerned about safety where he lives.

“Fear, man,” he said. “I grew up around here in this neighborhood. It’s never been this bad.”

News 8 took his concerns to Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.

“I don’t like to hear that anybody in our community is living in fear or they don’t feel safe,” Chief Spagnolo said.

Police say in the first few days of 2021, Waterbury already had two people shot. The man who spoke with us said he’s seen more in his neighborhood along Bronson Street.

“Like 3 in the last few days,” he said. “It’s like you’re under siege.”

Chief Spagnolo said his department is working hard to address the recent uptick in shootings, which he also says is happening in several cities across Connecticut and the country right now.

“There’s been a significant amount of gunplay involving juveniles that are involved in stolen car rings,” said Chief Spagnolo. “There’s been a lot of targeted shootings between different stolen car groups… they have beefs with each other.”

Chief Spagnolo says police are taking several steps to address this, including different towns around the Greater Waterbury area forming a task force and working with the FBI.

“Police chiefs have dedicated resources from Watertown, Meriden, now Middletown, Naugatuck and New Milford, so we’ve got some strong intelligence coming into this Task Force,” Chief Spagnolo said.

The chief has also taken his own steps in Waterbury to identify and catch whoever is responsible for the recent violence. A new Crime Prevention Unit is now stepping up full-time patrols in the city’s high-crime areas.

And the department is working on creating a “real-time crime center” inside headquarters. It will give them enhanced abilities to carry out investigations because state and federal law enforcement will be able to work at the crime center — giving the Waterbury PD more resources to tackle these cases.

“Through the state and federal government, they’ll be working on collecting intelligence, conducting offender-based tracking,” the chief said.

Last year, 76 people were shot in Waterbury. There were thirteen homicides; eleven of them have been solved. The chief points to those numbers to illustrate how committed his officers are to fighting crime and getting answers.

“I’m extremely proud to report that eleven of those homicides have been solved,” the chief said. “So, two homicides remain open with very strong leads and a person of interest in both cases. We’re hoping to bring justice to those victims and those families very soon.”