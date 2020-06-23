Waterbury police chief to host radio town hall on race, role of police today

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo will join the conversation of race and the role of policing in another set of town hall discussions on Tuesday.

The Waterbury Police Chief is expected to host a radio town hall on race after the mayor hosted one last week in which he was called on to fire the chief. A caller during that conversation was angry that Waterbury police had arrested protestors. But Waterbury’s chief says he knows a “forthright conversation” has to happen in the city.

Mayor Neil O’Leary went on the radio for one of these town halls last week, and that’s when that caller, a community activist, asked the mayor to fire the police chief because Waterbury police arrested more than two dozen protestors.

Remember, the mayor was the police chief of Waterbury before he got elected. The mayor said no to firing the current chief. Some, if not all, of the arrests in Waterbury happened because protestors climbed up on I-84 and shut down the interstate.

That was after a planned, peaceful protest attended by the chief. Chief Fernando Spagnolo used to be the department’s public information officer, so he is used to answering lots of questions. In the press release about today’s event, he mentions that there was a Zoom forum on race and policing about three weeks ago that was so well attended that a lot of people said they did not get a chance to speak their minds. That is part of the reason he decided to host another town hall today.

If you want to listen or take part, it will be on WATR from noon to 4 p.m. That’s WATR is 1320 on your AM radio dial.