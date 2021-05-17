Waterbury Police close to getting body, dash cams

New Haven

by: , Multimedia Journalist

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a one-on-one with News 8, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo sharing his department is closer to getting 350 body cameras for Waterbury police officers and 60 dash cams for police cars.

He hopes it sends a message to the Waterbury community.

“It certainly bolsters and lends to our transparency here at the police department,” he said.

Chief Spagnolo says they are in final negotiations with two manufacturers of the cameras and supporting storage technology.

“We are currently working with our Procurement Department to make a purchase of the body cameras and dashboard cameras to furnish the entire police department,” said Chief Spagnolo. “We’re very close. I would say within weeks.”

News8 speaking with one community activist who had this reaction to the news.

“Better late than never,” said Athena Wagner. “What took so long?”

News8 asking the chief.

“What we noticed was technology was changing rapidly at the time we started looking two, two-and-a-half years ago… We wanted to take our time, make sure we’re getting the best equipment available and, of course, look for assistance on the state and federal level.”

Most police departments that don’t yet have body or dash cams cite cost as a major hurdle. The state has set aside millions of dollars to help fund them. Under the new State Police Accountability Law, every local police department has to have body cams by July, 2022.

Activists clamoring for more transparency from police say body ad dash cams accomplish that.

“You leave it all for one person’s word against another person’s word and somewhere in between lies the truth,” Wagner said. “They need those cameras like yesterday.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury Police close to getting body, dash cams

News /

CT Families: What's next for Naugatuck quadruplets as they graduate?

News /

Fallen New Haven firefighter Torres Jr. to be laid to rest Thursday

News /

New Haven community members paint mural on State Street underpass

News /

20-year-old Bridgeport woman killed in New Haven weekend shooting

News /

Waterbury's Post University vaccination clinic will close on May 26

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss