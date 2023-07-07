WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have arrested an additional suspect in connection to a March homicide investigation, according to authorities.

On Thursday, detectives extradited the homicide suspect from Puerto Rico. The suspect has been identified as Juan Carlos Lopez-Fontanez, 37, of Waterbury.

Lopez-Fontanez is accused of being involved in a deadly shooting that occurred inside a vacant apartment on 300 Hill Street on March 19.

Detectives served Lopez-Fontanez an arrest warrant charging him with murder, conspiracy at murder, weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of an assault weapon, illegal discharge of a large capacity firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm.

He was held by the Waterbury Police Department on a $3 million bond pending court arraignment for Friday.

On April 21, detectives arrested Jose Cintron, 38, of Waterbury into custody for the killing of 37-year-old John Rosario.

Cintron was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of an assault weapon, illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a firearm.