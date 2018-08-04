Waterbury police get more muscle to fight crime
If you believe there's power in numbers, the Waterbury Police Department is a stronger force right now than it was yesterday at this time. That's because there are 33 new police officers. They were sworn in on Friday night. It marks the first time in more than a decade that the department has reached 300 sworn officers on the job to protect and serve.
"That's a really significant landmark for us," said Interim Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo. "It's going to allow us to operate more efficiently, more effectively, and provide better service to our community."
Interim Chief Fernando Spagnolo believes the bigger numbers will help the department better implement some core initiatives.
"Focus more on our good mechanisms we have in place with community-oriented policing now and conduct more outreach into the neighborhoods," he said.
These new officers will confront pressing issues in Waterbury like gangs and drugs.
"The more officers we're able to put on the streets the better off we are," Spagnolo said. "And the more officers we have to concentrate on special operations, community outreach programs or if necessary - the Gangs Task force, drug-related task force like the opioid crisis, and other issues that we're suffering under right now, the safer the community will be and the safer Waterbury will be for everybody to enjoy."
Mayor Neil O'Leary, who was once the police chief himself, sees tackling these issues as some of the biggest ways the new officers can make an immediate impact.
"Extra manpower to work in the gang and drug units, which we've all seen an uptick in violence," he said. "Extra officers to fight the opioid epidemic."
The mayor says a federal grant the city got about a year and-a-half-ago is helping to pay for some of the additional police salaries.
He and the interim chief are hoping for a big pay off.
"A high police visibility, presence so that the citizens of Waterbury, the visitors to Waterbury feel comfortable and know the city is well taken care of," the mayor said.
"It's a situation where it provides us as managers of the police department to deploy personnel in areas where we feel that we're lacking," said Interim Chief Spagnolo. "Whether that be community-oriented policing, community outreach programs, or significant violent crime investigations."
More Stories
-
- Patrick Stewart to reprise 'Star Trek' role in new series
- 'Mission: Impossible' bests Winnie-the-Pooh at box office
- Agency accepting applications for trail improvement funds
- UConn to open state's first milk depot for newborns
- 98-year-old pro bowler is plans to hit the lanes until she's 100
- Fowl mess: Train-truck collision causes chicken nugget spill
- PD: Car into pond at Hubbard Park in Meriden
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Showers moving across Connecticut Wednesday evening
Some showers and thunderstorms are moving across the state during the evening commute. Get the latest forecast from Storm Team 8.Read More »
- Torrential downpours move out of CT, showers still possible Saturday afternoon
- Record heat in the west, torrential rains in the east
- Severe Thunderstorms possible Friday evening
- Tuesday thunderstorm causes damage around Connecticut
- Storms cause travel nightmare for thousands across the East Coast
- Tuesday thunderstorms cause damage, knock out power around Connecticut
- Report-It Photo Gallery: July 17, 2018 Thunderstorms
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: Convicted felon arrested on firearms charges in Hartford
A man is facing charges after police conducted a motor vehicle stop in...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man facing drug charges after motor vehicle stop in Hartford
A man is facing drug charges following a motor vehicle stop in Hartford on...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hartford man facing charges after alleged robbery
A Hartford man was arrested and is facing charges after allegedly robbing a...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: Windsor man arrested in Hartford on weapons charges
A Windsor man is facing weapons charges after he was arrested in Hartford...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Agency accepting applications for trail improvement funds
Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is inviting...Read More »
Video Center
-
News 8 Digital Update - Sunday Midday
Pedestrian access across the Gold Star Bridge is about to be temporarily closed during reconstruction. That and more top stories from News 8.Read More »
-
Captiol Report: Herbst sets the record straight on football skills
Capitol Report has a follow up this week on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Herbst's football skills.Read More »
-