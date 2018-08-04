Waterbury police get more muscle to fight crime

If you believe there's power in numbers, the Waterbury Police Department is a stronger force right now than it was yesterday at this time. That's because there are 33 new police officers. They were sworn in on Friday night. It marks the first time in more than a decade that the department has reached 300 sworn officers on the job to protect and serve.



"That's a really significant landmark for us," said Interim Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo. "It's going to allow us to operate more efficiently, more effectively, and provide better service to our community."

Interim Chief Fernando Spagnolo believes the bigger numbers will help the department better implement some core initiatives.



"Focus more on our good mechanisms we have in place with community-oriented policing now and conduct more outreach into the neighborhoods," he said.

These new officers will confront pressing issues in Waterbury like gangs and drugs.



"The more officers we're able to put on the streets the better off we are," Spagnolo said. "And the more officers we have to concentrate on special operations, community outreach programs or if necessary - the Gangs Task force, drug-related task force like the opioid crisis, and other issues that we're suffering under right now, the safer the community will be and the safer Waterbury will be for everybody to enjoy."

Mayor Neil O'Leary, who was once the police chief himself, sees tackling these issues as some of the biggest ways the new officers can make an immediate impact.

"Extra manpower to work in the gang and drug units, which we've all seen an uptick in violence," he said. "Extra officers to fight the opioid epidemic."

The mayor says a federal grant the city got about a year and-a-half-ago is helping to pay for some of the additional police salaries.

He and the interim chief are hoping for a big pay off.

"A high police visibility, presence so that the citizens of Waterbury, the visitors to Waterbury feel comfortable and know the city is well taken care of," the mayor said.

"It's a situation where it provides us as managers of the police department to deploy personnel in areas where we feel that we're lacking," said Interim Chief Spagnolo. "Whether that be community-oriented policing, community outreach programs, or significant violent crime investigations."