Waterbury police, husband who lost wife warn against drunk driving during the holidays

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — On the Friday night before Christmas, Waterbury police hit the streets watching out for drunk drivers.

Officers set up a DUI checkpoint on Hamilton Avenue.

“It’s part of our winter holiday safety initiative,” said Lt. David Silverio.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving Connecticut (MADD), about half of the crashes between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve are alcohol-related. MADD also said in that same period in 2018, 1,068 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes around the country.

MADD said it applauds the Waterbury Police Department’s efforts to keep the streets safe in what’s supposed to be a joyous time of year.

“This is a 100% preventable crime,” said Jennifer Rossi of MADD Connecticut.

For John Salerno, this issue is not about numbers and statistics. It’s about painful loss.

“You’re looking at a guy whose life has been ruined by somebody who drank irresponsibly,” Salerno told News8.

His wife, Nancy Lee Salerno, was killed seven years ago when a wrong-way driver slammed into her car on I-84 in Southington.

It was two days before Christmas.

“2012, on the 23rd,” Salerno solemnly remembered. “My wife was coming home from Christmas shopping and she was struck by a drunk driver head-on.”

For Salerno, the realities of the consequences of drunk driving have made each Christmas tough to bear.

“You kind of just can’t wait for this time of the year to be over,” he said.

MADD and local authorities said the number of DUI injuries and fatalities is dropping in Connecticut. They credit that to enforcement programs and other efforts.

“So far in 2019, we’ve had almost 40 injuries as a result of DUI and so far we’ve had zero fatalities (in Waterbury),” said Lt. Silverio.

Salerno, who is now an Uber driver, uses that position to drive home an important message whenever he picks up customers who call an Uber because they’re too drunk to drive themselves.

“Sometimes people like to talk and he says ‘well, I lost my license because I was drinking and driving,” he said. “It just pierced my heart that he would tell me his story. I have a picture of my wife in my car. I was just compelled and I told him my story and I showed him a picture of my wife. And he was just so moved by it. He apologized to me as if he was the one. But, I think it really hit home when he met somebody who lost someone to drunk driving.”

Below is a list of DUI checkpoints across the state this holiday season, which authorities must legally announce: