WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities have identified a 23-year-old who was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Waterbury.

Xavier Pellot, of Waterbury, was shot at about 4 p.m. in the area of 170 Willow St., according to police. Officers initially responded to the area for a shots-fired call, and learned that Pellot had been dropped off at a hospital.

Pellot was pronounced dead at about 5 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.