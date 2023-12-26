WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man killed in Waterbury last week is from Delaware, according to police on Tuesday.

The death of Jose Virola, 37, had initially been considered “untimely,” but was reclassified to a homicide soon after.

Virola was found at about 4:30 p.m. Friday on First Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner said Virola died of sharp blunt injury to the torso, with blunt injury of the head.

Police have not released information on any potential suspects.