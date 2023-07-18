WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have made an arrest in connection to an incident where a man was fatally shot and two others were injured on Sunday in Waterbury, police said.

Police responded to a shooting at 4 a.m. at The Bunker Social Club on Watertown Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot to death.

The homicide victim has been identified as Gregory Robertson, 40, of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Police then learned two additional gunshot victims believed to be involved in the incident arrived at a local hospital. The victims were identified as two men and they were later listed in stable condition.

Waterbury police arrested a suspect who was allegedly involved in the incident. The suspect was identified as German Pena-Lopez, 34 of Waterbury. Pena-Lopez was charged with illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree threatening and illegal sale of a firearm.

Pena-Lopez has not been charged with homicide.

Mugshot of German Pena-Lopez (IMAGE CREDIT: Waterbury Police Department)

He was held on a $1 million bond pending court arraignment on Monday.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and additional arrests are expected to be made.

Anyone with information on the investigation is requested to contact the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.