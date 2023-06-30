WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after a car crashed into a restaurant Friday morning.

According to a News 8 crew at the scene, a large light-colored SUV crashed into Ingapirca Ecuadorian Restaurant on North Main Street around 6 a.m.

Bullet holes are visible in the awning of the neighborhood business, Main Market. There is a yellow tarp covering the car, which appears to have blood on it.

This is an active scene and ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 8 as we work to learn more information.